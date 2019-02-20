Register Citizen Obituaries
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
View Map
COLEBROOK – Robert Paul Frink, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after the most courageous battle with ALS. He was the devoted husband of Jeannine (Conklin) Frink for 35 years. Born October 4, 1954 in Winsted; the son of the late Raymond and Jean (Hayden) Frink. Bob was employed at Canaan Country Club for 27 years as the Greenskeeper. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and loved reading and golfing. He was instrumental in raising over $70,000 for ALS research hosting and running the annual Ice Bucket Open golf tournament for the past three years.The tournament will continue this year on August 10th, and will be in his honor. In spite of his illness, Bob remained positive; constantly smiling and he will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospital For Special Care in New Britain, The ALS Association – CT Chapter and Foothills VNA in Winsted for their kindness and care. In addition to his dedicated wife and caregiver, he is survived by cherished daughter, Jamie (Frink) Snyder and husband Christopher of Barkhamsted; brother, Keith Frink and wife Nancy of Colebrook; sister, Ruth Layton and husband Michael of Winsted; and beloved dog, Munson and granddog, Sadie. Friends may call on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 1 – 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to: ALS Association – CT Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Milford, CT 06460. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 20, 2019
