WINSTED – Robert J. "Pups" LaPierre, Sr., 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline (Lagueux) LaPierre for 65 years. Born July 20, 1923 in Canada; the son of the late Alphonse and Georgiana (Quirion) LaPierre. Pups was born and raised in Canada and then moved to the United States in 1953. He worked as a Logger and Union Laborer in Construction for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Elks of Winsted for 49 years and Elk of the Year in 1981. He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Pups was always there to lend a hand whenever anyone needed help. He will be remembered for his tremendous sense of humor. He was a real character and he will be deeply missed. In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves his children, Robert LaPierre, Jr., and wife Wendy of Farmington, Mary Ann Lynn Sabia and husband Michael of New Hartford, Kathy LaPierre-Escobar and husband Carlos of TX and Patsy LaPierre of FL; beloved grandchildren, Ashley LaPierre and husband Andrew Nielsen of NY, Grant LaPierre of MA, Michelle Carter-Craine and husband Daniel of TX and Danielle Witte and husband Mikey of Terryville; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Carter Craine, a sister, Jeannine Vigneault of Canada and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 4 – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Winsted at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.