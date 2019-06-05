Sherwood, Robert P.

Robert P. "Bullet" Sherwood, 72, of 1 Fowler St. died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his living family after a battle with cancer. He was the husband of Catherine (O'Loughlin) Sherwood. Bullet was born September 23, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late George Aylwin and Dorothy (Larney) Sherwood.

Bullet was a graduate of the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village. He held various occupations in and around the towns of Salisbury and Lakeville. His last job was at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station. He served in the US Army's 1st Armored Division from 1967-1970. His last 18 months Bullet was stationed in Alaska. Bullet loved his community. For 48 years he served the Lakeville Hose Company, both as a firefighter and as a member of the Hose Company's Fire Police in his later years. He was an active communicant of St. Martin of Tours Parrish Church of St. Mary in Lakeville. He served the church as its sexton, and as the caretaker of St. Mary's Cemetery. Bullet was a devoted NY Yankees fan. He loved his family especially his 6 grandchildren. He spent many a day with his grandsons teaching them how to fish. Bullet was also a member of the American Legion Post #70 in Salisbury.

In addition to his wife, Bullet is survived by his children: William Sherwood and his wife Katy of Canaan, CT; Thomas Sherwood and his wife Marie of Salisbury, CT; Jessica Sherwood of Salisbury, CT. His daughter-in-law Joy Sherwood of Canaan, CT. Bullet was predeceased by his son Joseph "Joey" Sherwood in 2015. He is also survived by his siblings Peter Sherwood, Mary Smith, John Sherwood all of Lakeville, CT and Katie Wood of Salisbury. Bullet is also survived by his six grandchildren: Jase, Abby, Joey, Colin, Jaycob, and Carter. His brother George predeceased Bullet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Martin of Tours Church of St. Mary, 76 Sharon Rd., Lakeville, CT 06039. Burial with full Military Honors will follow the mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Cobble Road Salisbury, CT 06068. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Lakeville Hose Company 4 Brook Rd., Salisbury, CT 06068 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m and again from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be sent to Lakeville Hose Company, 4 Brook Rd., Salisbury, CT 06068 or Smilow Cancer Research Center, 333 Cedar St., New Haven, CT 06510 or the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association, 30A Salmon Kill Rd., Salisbury, CT 06068. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018. Published in Register Citizen on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary