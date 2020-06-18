The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie
McKie, The Rev. Dr. Robert S.
The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie, 76 of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 28, 1944 in Winsted, CT a son of the late Roger Comstock McKie and Barbara Mae (Colt) McKie.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan "Sue" (Stokes) McKie; his sister, Betsy MacDonald of Martha's Vineyard, MA; his brother, Richard McKie and wife Karen of Winsted, CT and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
Arrangements by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg, PA. Please visit www.kepplegraft.com for obituary and condolences.

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 18, 2020.
