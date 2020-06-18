The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie
1944 - 2020
McKie, The Rev. Dr. Robert S.
The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie, 76 of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 28, 1944 in Winsted, CT a son of the late Roger Comstock McKie and Barbara Mae (Colt) McKie.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan "Sue" (Stokes) McKie; his sister, Betsy MacDonald of Martha's Vineyard, MA; his brother, Richard McKie and wife Karen of Winsted, CT and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
Arrangements by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg, PA. Please visit www.kepplegraft.com for obituary and condolences.

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
JUN
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
June 8, 2020
I got to know Bob through the Greensburg Ministerium. He was always very involved and very respectful of us all, no matter what our faiths were. He was frequently one of the first to volunteer to participate in the annual community wide Yom HaShoah service which we shared with the Latrobe Ministerium. I know he loved his trains, as it wasn't unusual to see him standing on the Main Street bridge waiting for a train to pass underneath. It also wasn't unusual for Bob to bring some musical program being held in the Greensburg area to the attention of the Ministerium. He was always kind and thoughtful towards me and I am sorrowed to learn of his death. May the memories of Bob bring comfort to his loved ones, his friends, his parishioners plus all who knew him.
Sara Perman
June 6, 2020
Reverend McKie was the first minister I came in contact with when I was searching for spiritual guidance for my young sons and me. With his engaging smile and gentle, non-judgmental attitude he drew me into his flock. Subsequently I became a dedicated member of St. Peters UCC. He made worship fun, pleasurable and relaxing. I owe my spiritual journey to his leadership and I thank God for him. Rest with our Lord, good and faithful servant.
Elizabeth Means
Friend
June 6, 2020
Our hearts were beautifully nurtured in the Spirit by Rev. McKie. He served the Harr Family, in ministry, on so many occasions across the years. Dennis and I encountered the Reverend and Susie, both in Church and during the celebrations of so many significant Family milestones. There was always laughter and joy that cloaked them ~ a garment of praise ~ I once told him! We are certain our present sadness is far outmatched by Heavens joyful reception of him! Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with Susan and the Family.
Bonnie & Dennis Harr
Friend
June 6, 2020
Bob became a bright & guiding light to me as a "tween" when he arrived at St. Peter's in Punxsy. Who knew a preacher could be so much fun?, and then, bonus, he became part of the family. Every memory I have of him warms my heart & brings a smile to my face. When my Dad passed, we had been several decades gone from Punxsy, but when we called Bob to ask if he would consider doing the eulogy, he immediately said yes, that he would be honored. And so he came all the way to SC. Bob, & his memory, is a lasting blessing to me & my family.
Patti Brown
Family
June 6, 2020
Growing up in Pleasant Unity UMC and learning about Bob as well as serving with him in the ministerium reflects his roots and deep theological beliefs.
Rev. Dr. Olivia E. Graham
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
Bob was a 'best friend' to so many of us privileged to call him 'friend', including myself, his 'worship-colleague' for 11+ years at Trinity United Church of Christ, he the pastor and me the organist-choir director. I as 'so spoiled' by his 'likemindedness' regarding sacred worship liturgy, music, preaching style and attentiveness toward worship being 'reverent above all else'. I will always remember how special it was to have worked alongside him and the loving people of Trinity Church. It is so sad to have Bob gone from us, for he was such a special person and dedicated worker for so many 'causes'. Well done, 'good, faithful servant', which he truly was.
God is so blessed to have you as His own.
Marty Hawk
Friend
June 5, 2020
Bob was a true ferroequinologist, a title he taught me. Bob and I have been the principal docents at the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum for a year or so. We have spent a lot of Saturdays together. What a train expert he was and what a wonderful man he was! I will miss him dearly, especially every time I step into our museum.
Douglas Kurtz
Friend
June 5, 2020
will miss our chats in my chair !! God received a true angel.
Gretchen Angelicchio
Friend
June 5, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
June 5, 2020
Bob served as leader for the Greensburg Ministerium, bringing congregations of all denominations and faiths to work together in our community. We owe him a great debt of gratitude.
Rev. Donna Havrisko
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Rev. McKie was truly a great man. I grew up in his church in Trauger. Was confirmed by him married by him and he baptized both of my children. He will be missed.
Margy Mears
Friend
