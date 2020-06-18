I got to know Bob through the Greensburg Ministerium. He was always very involved and very respectful of us all, no matter what our faiths were. He was frequently one of the first to volunteer to participate in the annual community wide Yom HaShoah service which we shared with the Latrobe Ministerium. I know he loved his trains, as it wasn't unusual to see him standing on the Main Street bridge waiting for a train to pass underneath. It also wasn't unusual for Bob to bring some musical program being held in the Greensburg area to the attention of the Ministerium. He was always kind and thoughtful towards me and I am sorrowed to learn of his death. May the memories of Bob bring comfort to his loved ones, his friends, his parishioners plus all who knew him.

Sara Perman