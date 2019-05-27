Barton, Roger

Roger Edward Barton, Sr. 80, of Ice House Road, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home beside his wife. He was the beloved husband of Annette Barton.

Roger was born in Winsted, CT, on December 31, 1938, son of the late Frank C. Barton and Dorothy (Robinson) Barton. He graduated from Gilbert High School and from Tunxis Community College with a degree in engineering. He worked at A&P, and was an assistant manager at First National in Winsted, and then for Connecticut Department of Transportation as an inspector for 28 years. He was a communicant of All Saints Episcopal Church in Oakville where he sang in the choir and served on the church board of trustees. He loved traveling, cooking and eating, bowling, singing, playing the guitar and piano. When his children were young he enjoyed taking them to the Great Barrington fair to watch the horse races. His sense of humor, kindness, and loving personality made him a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Besides his wife Annette, Roger leaves behind his three daughters, Allison Bianco and her husband Elmo of Torrington, Jennifer Buhite and her husband Robert of Oakdale, PA, and Melissa Barton of Torrington. Eleven grandchildren, Tony Bianco and his wife Ashley of Goshen, CT, Jesse Franklin of Imperial, PA, Beth Heuschkel of Torrington, CT, Seattle Buhite of Pittsburgh, PA, Savannah Buhite of Oakdale, PA, James Benedetto of Columbus Ohio, Joseph Buhite, of Oakdale, PA, Katarina Benedetto, Golden Beauregard, Sophia Beauregard, and Olivia Beauregard all of Torrington, CT. Two step children, Jame Jacobs of Southbury, CT, Robert Jacobs and his wife Richelle of Atlanta, GA. Five step grandchildren; Dillon Jacobs of Southbury, CT, Weylent Jacobs, Grace Jacobs, Sammy Jacobs, Josephine Jacobs, all of Atlanta, GA.

Besides his parents, Roger was predeceased by his sister, Iona Ingersol; brother, Donald Barton; and son, Roger Barton Jr.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 262 Main Street, Oakville. Friends and family are asked to meet directly at church. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main Street, Watertown. Memorial donations can be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 262 Main Street, Oakville, CT 06779. For additional information or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com