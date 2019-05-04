McIntyre, Ronald G.

Ronald G. McIntyre, 78, of Winsted, CT died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Valerie Manor in Torrington. Ronald was born in Caribou, ME and was the son of the late Ralph and Doris (Morrison) McIntyre. Through the years, he worked in quality control at Inertia Dynamics and Waring Products. Ronald was a talented woodworker and artist.

Ronald is survived by his brother in law Joseph Zecchin, his nephew Sam Centrella and good friend Mark Hodges and many nieces and nephews. Ronald was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Esther, his two brothers Wayne and Ralph McIntyre and his sister Marlene Jeroski.

The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the McIntyre family or to share a memory of Ronald, please visit shakerfuneralhome.com