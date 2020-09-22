1/1
Ruth J. Pound
1932 - 2020
Pound, Ruth J.
Ruth J. Pound (87), of Ormond Beach, Florida, originally from Winsted Connecticut, passed peacefully Monday, September 14th 2020, with her son Keith by her side.
She enjoyed the latter part of her life by the sea in Ormond Beach, nature watching from her balcony, collecting and crafting with sea shells, and enjoying the beach life.
An incredibly resilient woman raising 4 children alone after the death of her husband Norman in 1967. She continued her education at Northwest Community College to earn her associates degree and start a career with Cigna and The Hartford insurance companies.
Ruth J. Pound preceded in death by her loving husband Norman Pound.
She is survived by their children Kim Novatko, Keith Pound, Kevin Pound, Kenneth Pound, and eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
No services are planned as per her wishes. Her ashes will be buried with her husband at Hillside Cemetery in Torrington Connecticut.

Published in Register Citizen on Sep. 22, 2020.
