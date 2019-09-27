|
|
Ripley, Sandra
Sandra "Sandi" Ella Ripley, aged 72, was born on June 27, 1947 in Detroit, MI to Robert and Donna (Wallington) Ford and passed away peacefully on her date of birth, June 27, 2019, in Wilmington, NC. Her 5 children, Chuck Williams, Kelly Kampartas, Jenn (Thomas) Vincent, Allison (Ken) Willson and Peter Ripley and her 4 brothers Mike (Marie) Ford, Dave Ford, Larry Ford, Paul (Linda) Ford and sister Kathy (Butch) Pixler were by her side when she passed. She will be deeply missed by her 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandi lived a life of service and selfless devotion to her family and community. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend. Throughout her life, she was well known for being a "second mother" to neighborhood children, often opening her home and heart to those in need of care. She assisted as the caregiver for several family and friends' end of life with love, labor and spiritual guidance. Sandi became an ordained Eucharistic minister for the Catholic Church in the early 1990's. She directed the CCD program at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Cornwall Bridge, CT, and she worked many years in Wilmington, NC volunteering for Catholic Charities.
She will be remembered for her love of Sunday family dinners, morning coffees on her porch, Saturday morning yard sales, her wildflower gardens, rum Collins cocktails, Hallmark movies, and her passion for the New York Yankees. She loved the change of seasons in New England and taking care of animals on the farm in Cornwall, CT.
Sandi's spiritual strength and grace has been an inspiration to those around her throughout her life. Her memory will continue to bring joy and comfort to all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities of Wilmington (Cape Fear Office, 20 N. 4th St., Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28401, www.catholiccharitiesraleigh.org/donate) or Lower Cape Fear Hospice (1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401).
Service will be on Oct. 5th, St. Bridget's church, Cornwall, CT 10 a.m. followed by coffee and lunch downstairs of church.
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 28, 2019