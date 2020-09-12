Little, Sarah Hill (Curry)
Wilmington, North Carolina – Sarah Hill (Curry) Little passed away on August 26, 2020 at home following her courageous and fearless battle with pancreatic cancer. Hill was a beautiful and loving soul. She was the wife of Andre (Booty) M. Cappabianca of Wilmington, NC and formerly of Winsted, Connecticut. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 30, 1950, she was the daughter of the late James Frank and Billie (Hill) Curry. Hill received her Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Alabama and a Masters Degree in Psychology from the University of Virginia. Hill split her time between Birmingham, Alabama, Tustin, California, Washington, DC, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Winsted, Connecticut and her final days in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hill owned Hill Little Interiors and worked as an intern in Washington, DC as well as the communications specialist for Senator Jeremiah A. Denton. In addition to her husband Andre, of nineteen (19) years, she is survived by her two daughters Marian and husband Joseph F. Bartosiewicz of Scottsdale AZ, Cindi Cappabianca and her partner James W. Gowan of Victoria, Virginia and her late brother James Frank Curry and his wife Greer Curry of Birmingham, Alabama. She leaves behind three grandchildren Kaylee Hastings of Scottsdale, Arizona, Devin Bartosiewicz of Phoenix, Arizona and Holden Gowan of Norfolk Virginia and her only niece Myers (Curry) Hurtt of Wilsonville Alabama. She also leaves her beloved dog, Elbow Macaroni and many, many friends who had a chance to be a part of her life. At Hill's request, her body will be donated to Novashare for the advancement of science. Hill requested there be no calling hours or services held as she lived life with passion and asks that everyone take a day to celebrate life and all it has to offer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation https://pancreasfoundation.org/take-action-2/donate-to-npf/
