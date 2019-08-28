|
Connor, Shawn
Shawn P. Connor, 59, died unexpectedly but peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Burlington, Wisconsin from natural causes. Born and raised in northwest Connecticut (Colebrook) during the 1960s and 70s, 'Sunshine Boy' was that rare individual whose unmatched wit, amazing knowledge, and life-long learning transformed all those who knew and/or worked with him in Connecticut, Hawaii, and Wisconsin. His friends meant everything to him and they were the pride of his life no matter where he hung his hat. In the end, he never compromised the values of friendship and earthly stewardship. Shawn was cremated in Wisconsin at the Purath – Strand (P-S) Funeral Home & Crematory in Racine, WI and his ashes were scattered in one of his favorite areas in nature. He is survived by his sister, Colleen, and brother, Michael. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Please look for a celebration of his life on the P-S Funeral Home website (www.purath-strand.com) along with other memorial website information.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 30, 2019