Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Connor Obituary
Connor, Shawn
Shawn P. Connor, 59, died unexpectedly but peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Burlington, Wisconsin from natural causes. Born and raised in northwest Connecticut (Colebrook) during the 1960s and 70s, 'Sunshine Boy' was that rare individual whose unmatched wit, amazing knowledge, and life-long learning transformed all those who knew and/or worked with him in Connecticut, Hawaii, and Wisconsin. His friends meant everything to him and they were the pride of his life no matter where he hung his hat. In the end, he never compromised the values of friendship and earthly stewardship. Shawn was cremated in Wisconsin at the Purath – Strand (P-S) Funeral Home & Crematory in Racine, WI and his ashes were scattered in one of his favorite areas in nature. He is survived by his sister, Colleen, and brother, Michael. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Please look for a celebration of his life on the P-S Funeral Home website (www.purath-strand.com) along with other memorial website information.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now