Svonkin, Sheila Ann
Sheila Ann Svonkin, 78, of Winchester, CT, died in Tampa, Florida on October 6, 2019. Sheila was born on May 20, 1941, in Torrington, Connecticut, the daughter of Al Garbus and Ester (Kaplan) Garbus. She graduated from University of Connecticut in 1963 and Wellesley College School of Social Work in 1978. She spent over 30 years working as a behavioral therapist at LARC in Torrington, CT. Sheila was an exceptional listener, an even better grandma and deeply loved her family. She is survived by her loving children, David and Christina Gilden of Tampa, FL, Dominick Freda and Michele Svonkin of Bethesda, MD, and Stuart Svonkin and Sandra Shime of Toronto, Ontario; her grandchildren, Mason and Alex Gilden, Nathaniel, Rebecca, and Jacob Freda, and Carolyn and Benjamin Svonkin; and her sister Mindy (Garbus) Sultaire and brother Ronald Garbus. Graveside services were held at Schaarai Zedek Cemetary, Tampa, FL on Tuesday, October 8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LARC (www.litchfieldarc.org). To express condolences online, please visit segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 13, 2019