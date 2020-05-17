Grinvalsky, Sheila
Sheila Kathleen Grinvalsky passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020, at the young age of....she would hate if anyone knew her true age. Sheila leaves behind her husband, Andrew, of 64 years. Sheila also leaves behind her four children, Mary Anne and John Richardson of Forest Hills, New York; Paul Grinvalsky of New Hartford, Connecticut; Maureen and Robert Safian of West Bloomfield, Michigan; and Kathleen and Martin Monteiro of New Milford, Connecticut. Sheila was the second oldest daughter of five children born to Timothy and Katherine Kelly of County Cork, Ireland. She was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where she was the head cheerleader at BMC Durfee High School. You always knew Sheila was from MA as she never lost her Bahston (Boston) accent. She loved spending time with her family especially summers at Horseneck Beach and later swimming almost daily at West Hill Lake. She was sure to never forget to wear her swim cap or sun block! Sheila and Andrew loved to travel as we have all heard the story of how they met in Chateauroux, France. Andrew was in the United States Air Force and Sheila was working for the government (or so we have been told). Sheila worked for the Dean of Home Economics at the University of Connecticut while Andrew studied Pharmacy. Once they started their family, Sheila spent her time raising their four children. Nana will forever be in our hearts, and in the hearts of her 11 grandchildren, and her great-grandson. They will never forget her favorite sayings, this obituary may be "for the birds", but "what of it". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on May 17, 2020.