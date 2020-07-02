1/1
Shirlee Buley
1934 - 2020
Buley, Shirlee
Shirlee Edna Buley, 85, passed away peacefully June 25th, 2020. She was born September 21, 1934 in Richmond, Vermont, to Wilbur and Hazel Rickert. She was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph's church in Winsted, Connecticut, where she served a term as Eucharistic Minister. Some of her fondest memories were spent with dear friends, studying scriptures, traveling Europe, and vacationing on Cape Cod. She was a huge fan of the UCONN Huskies Women's basketball team, loved the Boston Red Sox and her cat Frances, "Harry" as she lovingly referred to him. She was employed at Hurley Manufacturing in New Hartford, Connecticut for several years, then went on to work for the state of Connecticut at the office of Policy and Management in Hartford, until she "Got the golden handshake". She is survived by her five children, Albert, Edmond, Scott (Linda) Buley and daughters Kim (Bill) Adams and Kelly (David) Stetson. She was predeceased by her youngest son Craig Buley. She leaves behind twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her love of family was immense, and she will be greatly missed. A mass for Shirlee will be celebrated on July 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Winsted, CT, followed by a burial at St. Joseph Cemetery on Torringford Street.

Published in Register Citizen on Jul. 2, 2020.
