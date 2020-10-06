CAMPBELL, SHIRLEY
WIINCHESTER – Shirley Ann Campbell, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas "Bruce" Campbell for 60 years. Born July 7, 1935 in Torrington; the daughter of the late Anthony and Virginia Vanoni Clapps. Shirley enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking, cooking and embroidery. She is survived by her beloved sons, Kevin Campbell, David Campbell and wife Alicia and Paul Campbell and wife Suzanne, all of Winchester; brother, Thomas "Tommy" Clapps and wife Jean of Torrington; sister, Carmela Heuschel of Torrington; grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan, Zachary and Bailey; great granddaughter Giuliana; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister Rosemarie LaBella. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday October 13 at St. Francis Cemetery, Torrington at 11 AM. Following CDC guidelines, masks, social distancing and a limit of 100 ppl are allowed at an outdoor gathering. There will be no calling hours. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.