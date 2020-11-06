VOLPE, SHIRLEY
Winsted - Shirley A. Volpe, 84, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Born January 4, 1936 in Hartford; the daughter of the late Clarence and Elsie (Opley) Bailey. Shirley retired from Seitz Corp in Torrington after many years of employment. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and NASCAR. She loved sitting in front of her sliding glass door and watching the animals and nature in her yard. She is already deeply missed. Shirley is survived by her beloved daughter, Rosemarie Santucci and husband Chuck of Winsted; several nieces and nephews and her cherished pets. She was predeceased by a son; Anthony Volpe and his wife Barbara; former husband, Pasquale "Pat" Volpe, Jr.; brothers, Allan Bailey, Lawrence Bailey and Gerald Bailey and sisters, Loretta Campo, Betty Villa and Eleanor Fors. Private graveside services will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main St., Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
.