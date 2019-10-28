|
Corey, Stella A.
Stella A. Corey, 75, Torrington, CT, died peacefully on October 25, 2019, after a short illness.
Ms. Corey, a Torrington High School graduate, attended the Nancy Taylor Secretarial School in New York City before returning to Torrington. She dedicated over 35 years working in the Torrington City Clerk's office, touching the lives of hundreds of people. She was responsible for all official documents from birth certificates, marriage licenses, and property deeds to death certificates. Anyone entering the City Clerk's office knew they had a competent and caring professional to help them. She served many Mayors and City Clerks who all loved her dedication, smile, and sense of humor.
After retiring, she enjoyed the time she spent with her large family. Even when she couldn't travel to visit family, she used technology to connect with them. She especially cherished time with her grandniece Corey Simons and her new baby, Kaylan. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her brothers Louis, Michael, and sister Frieda Corey all of Torrington, along with scores of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Jennie Corey, sisters Bernice (Corey) Coon, Margaret Corey, and Jeanette (Corey) Tubbs and brothers Edward, Robert, Roger, and Ronald.
Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at which time The Divine Liturgy of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Maron's Church, 163 Main St., Torrington, CT. Burial will be private.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 29, 2019