Marek, Steven
TORRINGTON – Steven J. Marek, passed away after suffering from a long illness on September 26, 2019 at the age of 50. He was born on January 21, 1969; the son of Joseph and Irene Marek and was raised in Barkhamsted. Steven was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. His greatest loves in the world were his two children, Colby and Caroline, and his dog, Teddy Blue. He will not be forgotten and will always be remembered by his children as a good, humble man and a fighter. We are happy he has finally found peace and he will forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his daughter, Caroline, his son, Colby, their mother, Elizabeth, his former mother-in-law, Diane; two older sisters, Cindy and Bonnie; and his parents, Irene and Joseph Marek. Friends may call on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford from 5 – 7 PM. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
