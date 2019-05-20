Register Citizen Obituaries
Susan Bordonaro


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Marie Bordonaro, 62 of Morris, CT died on May 3, 2019. Services will be private and handled by Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted. In lieu of cards or flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the construction of a memorial for military and police canines at: Nam Knights MC Westside Chapter, C/O Travis Wright, 3006 Pemberton Trace Court, Plant City, FL 33565, Memo line- "K-9 Memorial- Bordonaro Family." Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on May 21, 2019
