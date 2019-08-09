|
|
Foley, Sylvia A.
Sylvia A. "Babcia" Foley, 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late William R. Foley, Sr.
Sylvia was born in Thomaston on September 10, 1940 to the late Konstanty and Josephine (Rimkoski ) Grohoski. She worked for various manufacturing companies and after retirement, she worked part time for 10 years at Stop & Shop in Torrington. Sylvia was an avid Boston Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins fan; and she enjoyed trips to the casino. Most of all, she loved gathering her family and hosting Sunday and Holiday dinners.
Sylvia is survived by her son, William R. Foley, Jr., and his wife, Christie, of Gulf Breeze, FL; her daughters, Melissa Foley, and her fiancé, Chris Gonzales, of Torrington; and Colleen Dickey, and her husband, Mark, of Northfield; her sisters, Eleanor Osowiecki; Joan Rieley, and her husband, Tom; and Carol Perrault; her grandchildren, Kelly Skinner; Charlene Kupernik and her husband Thomas Naeff; Jacob Kupernik; Shannon Dickey; Deanna Dickey; and William R. Foley III; and step-grandchildren Paige Maloney and Dan McLaughlin; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Grohoski; Fransiska Manuel; and Sandra Silano; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Foley, and his wife, Joan; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Including her husband Sylvia was predeceased by her five brothers.
Eddy, Jerry, Benny, Ted and Ray.
A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m. at Lyons Funeral Home, 46 High Street, Thomaston. A calling hour will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Northfield Cemetery.
To leave notes of comfort for Babcia's family, visit her tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 11, 2019