Creedon, Sylvia Alvord
Sylvia Alvord Creedon (94) of West Hartford, CT died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and loving caregiver on June 5, 2020. Born in Winsted, CT in 1926, she was the daughter of Curtis Hunt Alvord and Katharine Gaylord Alvord, both of Winsted, CT. Sylvia was raised in West Hartford, attended Beach Park Elementary School, Oxford School (now Kingswood-Oxford School) and graduated from Bennett Junior College. During World War II she supported the country's efforts by working at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Co. and volunteering as a Blue Bird, assisting patients at Hartford Hospital. In 1949 she married Alex W. Creedon Jr. After several brief moves out of state, in 1953, they returned to Connecticut to settle in West Hartford. While raising their 4 children, she contributed to her community as a member of the Junior League of Hartford and West Hartford Garden Club, as well as, worked with Meals on Wheels, Easter Seals, and other service organizations.
Sylvia's love for nature and the outdoors showed through all she did. She was an adventurer and she blessed her family with many outdoor experiences including skiing, canoeing, fresh and saltwater fishing, snorkeling, hunting, and hiking. Birds and animals where always a big part of her life. She enjoyed competitive sailing from Sunfish to crewing on offshore sailing yachts. Sylvia loved tennis and paddle tennis as a lifelong member of the Hartford Gold Club. She loved dogs and usually had two in tow. Sylvia was an avid camper. She and Alex took their family camping to beautiful and wild places all over New England. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of the outdoors, family history and preparing meals for one and all. Most of all, Sylvia loved her family, creating treasured traditions and memories. She was an independent women, supportive mother and loving wife and gave her children the freedom to explore life their own way. She loved people and the gift of conversation. She also loved music, especially live performances by family in the living room. Sylvia will be missed and fondly remembered by her family, extended family and friends.
Sylvia was predeceased by her son Alexander (Sandy) W. Creedon III, granddaughter, Lorien S Creedon and her brother Curtis H. Alvord Jr. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 70 years, Alex, her daughters Katharine G Creedon, Linda W. Creedon (Timothy A. Hitchcock) and Suzanne C. Walsh (James L. Walsh); her 6 grandchildren Maya G. Deis(Jason E. Deis), Grace C. Wilcox (Jonathan W. Wilcox), Katharine H. Stout (Tyler H. Stout), Luke A. Hitchcock, Tyler J. Walsh (Anna K. Walsh) and Brooke C. Walsh; her 3 great-grandchildren Dylan O. Deis, Mason A. Deis and J. Walker Wilcox; and her sibling Nancy A. Kipp (Donald Kipp) and sister-in-law Patricia M. Alvord.
Sylvia will be laid to rest on June 17 at St. Benedict Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Asylum Hill Congregational Church. All services must be private due to current health regulations. The celebration service will be live streamed for family and friends at 11:20 a.m. (go to ahcc.org and click livestream or go to molloyfuneralhome.com and click on livestream service)
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sylvia's name may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation (fidelco.org) or to the children's choir, Chorus Angelicus of Joyful Noise, Inc. (chorusangelicus.com).
Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 11, 2020.