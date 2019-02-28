Siddell, Teddie W.

Teddie W. Siddell, 61, of Bloomingdale, NY (originally of Torrington, CT), died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home. Teddie was born on June 13, 1957, in Hartford, CT, the son of Aloha (Sue) Winegar. Teddie married Trudi Tripp in Danamora, NY on February 17, 1993. Teddie was an amazing chef and had been employed by various buinesses, most recently North Country Community College's Food Services.

He loved all things outdoors. He loved cooking, fishing, camping, building teepees and snow forts and bike riding. Teddie is survived by his wife Trudi of Saranac Lake, NY; three sons: Ryan (Tisha) Siddell and Nathan Siddell of Saranac Lake, NY and Michael Clark of Connectict; five brothers Rickie Siddell, Billie Winegar, Ronnie Kittle, John Frost and Nicholas Frost; two sisters: Terrie Hebert and Corrine Ego; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Teddie was predeceased by his mother, a son Francis Carotenuti and a brother Robert "Wheels" Frost.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Winchester Restaurant, 144 Wolcott Avenue, Torrington, CT 06790.

Friends can also share their memories and sign the online guestbook at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com. Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary