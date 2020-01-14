Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Veling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Veling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Veling Obituary
Veling, Theodore
Theodore "Ted" Veling, founder and president of Veling, Incorporated, and longtime Norfolk resident, died December 26, 2019, at his home in Beverly, MA, surrounded by his family. He was able to celebrate a final joy-filled Christmas with his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Kathy), his sons David and Matthew and their wives Amy and Keryn, his grandson James, and Matthew and Keryn's dog Lucy. Married on December 28, 2019, Matthew and Keryn rehearsed their exchange of vows in Ted's presence a week earlier and received his whole-hearted blessing. Ted's life was filled to overflowing with faith in God, love for his family, and service for others.
Ted's family held a small, private service on January 2, 2020 in Beverly, MA. A public Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Norfolk, CT. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations in Ted's name be made to Foothills VNA, 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Additionally, Ted's son David is running the Boston Marathon in April 2020 to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital, where Ted's grandson James has received care for the past five years. Donations may be made in Ted's name through David's fundraising page at: http://fundraise.childrenshospital.org/goto/teamveling. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home. Information, directions and condolences at ww.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -