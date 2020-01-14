|
|
Veling, Theodore
Theodore "Ted" Veling, founder and president of Veling, Incorporated, and longtime Norfolk resident, died December 26, 2019, at his home in Beverly, MA, surrounded by his family. He was able to celebrate a final joy-filled Christmas with his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Kathy), his sons David and Matthew and their wives Amy and Keryn, his grandson James, and Matthew and Keryn's dog Lucy. Married on December 28, 2019, Matthew and Keryn rehearsed their exchange of vows in Ted's presence a week earlier and received his whole-hearted blessing. Ted's life was filled to overflowing with faith in God, love for his family, and service for others.
Ted's family held a small, private service on January 2, 2020 in Beverly, MA. A public Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Norfolk, CT. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations in Ted's name be made to Foothills VNA, 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Additionally, Ted's son David is running the Boston Marathon in April 2020 to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital, where Ted's grandson James has received care for the past five years. Donations may be made in Ted's name through David's fundraising page at: http://fundraise.childrenshospital.org/goto/teamveling. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home. Information, directions and condolences at ww.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020