Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Head III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Head III Obituary
Head III, Thomas F.
Thomas F. Head III, 90, resident of Peterborough, NH, and longtime resident of Amherst, NH, died on December 18, 2019 at his home.
He was born on May 8, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Thomas F. Head Jr. and Gladys (Jones) Head. Tom was raised and educated in Winsted, Connecticut and graduated from the Gilbert School, Class of 1947, and earned his bachelor's degree from Trinity College, Hartford, CT.
Tom was the owner of Environmental Interiors Inc., a company he founded in 1969. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed game hunting and ski racing especially at Stratton Mountain in Vermont.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joanne (Crane) Head of Peterborough, NH; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas F. Head IV and Josie Head of Amherst, NH; a grandson and his wife, Thomas F. Head V and Ashley Head of Brookline, NH; and two great-grandchildren, Courtney and Caden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -