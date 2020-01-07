Register Citizen Obituaries
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Tyler Morris


1970 - 2020
Tyler Morris Obituary
MORRIS, TYLER
MONROE – Tyler J. Morris, 49, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020 at his home. Born December 6, 1970 in Winsted; the son of the late James and Cheryl (Beecher) Morris. Tyler loved fishing, boating, skiing and hunting with his dog, Harley. He also enjoyed coaching softball. He is survived by his two daughters, Marissa Morris and Jordan Morris, both of Torrington; two sisters, Jamie Hickson and husband Tim of Torrington and Corrie McLoughlin and husband Sean of Winsted; two nephews, Zachary Hickson and Kyle Morris; a niece, Ashley Clement; the mother of his children, Valerie Morris of Torrington; and close cousins, Bonnie O'Brien and fiancé Roger Malmeth of Monroe and Charles O'Brien and wife Crystal of TN. Friends may call on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 1 – 4 p.m. Graveside services will be held at a later date at a time to be announced. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
