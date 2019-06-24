Register Citizen Obituaries
V. Dawn Quigley


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
V. Dawn Quigley Obituary
Quigley, V. Dawn
WINSTED – V. Dawn Quigley of Winsted, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2019 with family by her side. Born on August 2, 1939; the daughter of the late Jonsie and Frances (Jones) McLellan. She was predeceased by her husband, Judson Quigley in 2010, after 43 years of marriage. A 1957 graduate of The Gilbert School, Dawn worked for Allstate Insurance for many years and was well known for working at Winchester town elections and referendums. She started knitting for family and friends and eventually began a small business known as "Quigley Originals." She loved to ski, read and was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's and the Connecticut Sun basketball teams. Dawn enjoyed spending time with family and friends both in the U.S.A. and Canada. She is survived by two nephews, Jeffrey (Kelly) McLellan of Canton and Glenn (Julie) McLellan of Florida and their families; sister-in-law, Judith (Marsh) McLellan; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Glenn V. McLellan. Friends may call on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 1 - 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be private at Forest View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Little Guild, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or Foothills Visiting Nurses Assn., 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on June 25, 2019
