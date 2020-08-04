Victoria Alfano

1/1
Alfano, Victoria
Torrington - Victoria A. "Vicki" Alfano, 61, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.
Vicki was born in Lockport, NY, on October 10, 1958, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Margaret (O'Connell) Robinson, and had been a Torrington resident most of her life. Vicki was a nursing assistant and dedicated her life to taking care of others.
Vicki is survived by her son, Jon D. Alfano and his significant other Shelly Gengel of West Hartford; her daughter, Lia C. Alfano and her fiancé Les Stewart of Lighthouse Point, FL; her siblings, David Robinson of Torrington, Barbara and Albert Schariest of Tafton, PA, Maryann Cheney of Corinth, NY, Beth and Brian Griner of Laurel, DE, Shirley and Lewis Oates of York, SC, Kathleen Robinson of Statesville, NC, and Sharon and Michael Holler of Stateville, NC; along with her former husband, David J. Alfano of New Hartford; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Vicki will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 107 E. Main St., Torrington. Family and friends are asked to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate).
To offer an online condolence, please visit gleesonryanfh.com

Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 4, 2020.
