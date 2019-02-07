In Loving Memory of Vincenzo Graziano 1/19/78-2/7/05 14 years Thank you for the wonderful times we spent together. You meant so much to so many people. We will never forget your smile, your laugh, your kindness and you. You will remain in our hearts forever. There is never a day that goes by that we do not think of you or talk about you. We look forward to the day we will see you again, but now you are here in spirit. RIP sweet angel forever... We Love you and miss you. Love, Mom, Papa, Filippina, Valentino, Joey, Ashley, Lucy, Makenna, Frankie, Colleen, Sylvio & Charlie and your family and friends. Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary