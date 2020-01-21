|
Lawrence, Virginia A.
Virginia A. (Nettleton) Lawrence, 70, of Watertown, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with her husband by her side. She was the beloved wife of Michael Lawrence for 22 years and a loving mother who cared deeply for her children and her grandchildren.
Virginia was born April 25, 1949, in Torrington, CT, the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Palladino) Nettleton. She was employed by the Southbury Training School until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as her canine companions.
In addition to her husband Mike, she is survived by four children, John August of Watertown, CT, Patricia Camiletti of Torrington, CT, Tina Sweet of Torrington, CT, Jennifer Buyak of Torrington, CT; one brother, James Nettleton of Vermont; three sisters, Bertha York of Torrington, CT, Theresa McLellan of Torrington, CT, Ann Marie Strickland of Arizona; ten grandchildren, one great-grandson, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Buyak, Jr., and one brother, Ralph Nettleton, Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington. A Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 5:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent to Virginia's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020