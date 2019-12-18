|
Nole, Vivian
Torrington-Vivian Ann (Patnaude) Nole passed away on December 17, 2019, in her home in Torrington. She was cared for to the end by her loving and devoted husband, Alex, throughout her battle with brain cancer. She was the daughter of Leona Patnaude of Ft. Myers, Florida, and preceded by her father, Gerard Patnaude, of Bristol, CT.
Vivian was born on November 1, 1954 and grew up in Bristol, CT. She graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a degree in Physical Education. She captured the heart of her high school sweetheart, Alexander Nole Jr. with her enthusiastic cheerleading at Wolcott High and they married in March of 1978. Alex and Vivian raised three children, Liz, Dave, and Steve in Torrington, CT, where Vivian threw herself into homeschooling for her children, delighted in attending her children's many sporting events, and remained a formidable Scrabble opponent. Upon becoming empty nesters, Vivian returned to school at Naugatuck Valley Community College and became an RN. To her family and friends, she was a caring and empathetic listener, sought to see the best in people, and wasn't afraid to ask the tough questions. She was delighted with the church family she found when New Hope Baptist Church opened its doors in Torrington. Her greatest hope was that those around her would know Jesus and the love that she found in Him.
Vivian is survived by her spouse, Alexander Nole Jr., her mother, Leona Patnaude, her father-in-law, Alexander Nole Sr., her siblings, Stephen (Lynn) Patnaude, Cathi (Tom) Kazalunas, Marilyn (Tom) Rose, Patricia (Warren) Crawford, Mary Anne (Julius) Zecchino, Phyllis (Chris) Furlong, her children, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Goodman, David (Tali) Nole, Steven (Scarlett) Nole, and her grandchildren, who could do no wrong and brought her indescribable joy, Jonathan, Sawyer, and Benjamin.
Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Harvest Baptist Church 1440 Litchfield Turnpike, New Hartford. Burial in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington will be private. Friends may call Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 1701 East Main St., Torrington, CT 06790.
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019