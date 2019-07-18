|
GRAY, WENDY
COLEBROOK – Wendy Gray, 47, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1971 in Winsted; the daughter of George and Sally (Jackson) Gray. Wendy graduated from Northwestern Regional #7 and worked for the Town of Colebrook for many years. She loved crafts and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she leaves a brother, Chris Gray and wife Nadine of Colebrook; a sister, Patricia Whitford and husband Kevin of Sandisfield, MA; two nephews, Jackson Gray and Michael Whitford and wife Emily; a niece, Niki Christinat and husband Brenden; grandnephew, Wesley and grandniece, Madison. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Colebrook Congregational Church, 471 Smith Hill Road, Colebrook at 11 AM. There will be no calling hours. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: The Colebrook Senior Center or the Colebrook Congregational Church. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on July 21, 2019