NEW HARTFORD – Wendy Ruth Sedgwick, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Wayne Sedgwick for 36 years. Born April 11, 1960 in Torrington; the daughter of Richard Bartram and Melvalyn Hinds. Wendy was employed at Chubb Insurance as an Underwriting Supervisor for many years. She enjoyed camping, reading and travelling. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she leaves her beloved children, Corey Sedgwick and wife Erika and Kate Orlowski and husband Curran, all of New Hartford; cherished grandchildren, Cody, Charlotte, Mikayla and Brielle; brother, John Bartram and wife Grace of New Hartford and three sisters, Suzanne Walton and husband Llamar of Granby, Laura Maragnano and husband Tom of FL and Sally Potter and husband Giles of Winchester; and her dog, Dana. Friends may call on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford from 4 – 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home in New Hartford at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Bakerville Center Cemetery. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com Published in Register Citizen on May 29, 2019