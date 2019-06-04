Reynolds, Willard R.

Willard R. Reynolds, 85, of Torrington, CT, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Signorelli) Reynolds for 62 years.

Willard was born December 27, 1933, in New Britain, CT, son of the late Willard V. and Helen V. (Gatti) Reynolds. He served his country with the US Marine Corps, enlisting in January of 1954 and honorably discharged during January of 1956. He was employed by the Torrington Company, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of the St. Peter Holy Name Society, a Scout Master of Troop 12 of St. Peter Church; he was awarded the Boy Scouts Bronze Pelican Award by Archbishop John F. Whealon during 1974; a member of the Marine Corps League, the Torrington Gun Club, UAW Local 1645 (Regional #9), Torrington Company Maintenance Retirees, K of C Solidarity Council #55, and the K of C Winchester Council #22, K of C 4th Degree. Willard was also a volunteer at the Sullivan Senior Center.

In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by two sons, Richard Reynolds and his wife Joan of New Milford, CT; Louis Reynolds and his wife Catherine of Torrington, CT; five grandchildren, Justin (Kelsey) Reynolds, Julie (Matthew) Baldwin, Connor Reynolds, Evan Reynolds and Caitlin Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Josie and Lucille Baldwin, and Wesley Reynolds; three brothers, James Reynolds of Harwinton, CT, Ronald (Donna) Reynolds and Jack (Noreen) Reynolds both of Torrington, CT; one aunt, Hope Brooks of New Britain, CT; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Ragalye and one sister-in-law, Carol Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington to St. Peter Church, (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 99 East Main St., Torrington, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis New Cemetery with full military honors accorded. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Paul the Great Parish, 160 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790 or to Lourdes in Litchfield, P. O. Box 667, Litchfield, CT 06759 or to the .