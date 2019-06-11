ARCHER , WILLIAM

WINSTED – William R. Archer, 27, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home. Born August 13, 1991 in Torrington; the son of Michael Archer and Diane (Parsons) Archer. William attended Northwestern CT Community College and graduated from Oliver Wolcott Technical School in 2010. He was a member of Saint James Church in Winsted. From a young age, he loved playing guitar and had many guitars throughout his life. Recently, he said he enjoyed his life and had a good life. He will be deeply missed for his wonderful sense of humor by his friends and family. In addition to his parents, he leaves brothers, Michael S. Archer and Mathew J. Archer and his grandmother, Ursla Archer. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert Coe, Selma Thomsen Parsons and Richard Archer. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saint James Church, Winsted at 2 p.m. Montano-Shea Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com. Published in Register Citizen on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary