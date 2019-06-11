Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Resources
More Obituaries for William Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Archer


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Archer Obituary
ARCHER , WILLIAM
WINSTED – William R. Archer, 27, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home. Born August 13, 1991 in Torrington; the son of Michael Archer and Diane (Parsons) Archer. William attended Northwestern CT Community College and graduated from Oliver Wolcott Technical School in 2010. He was a member of Saint James Church in Winsted. From a young age, he loved playing guitar and had many guitars throughout his life. Recently, he said he enjoyed his life and had a good life. He will be deeply missed for his wonderful sense of humor by his friends and family. In addition to his parents, he leaves brothers, Michael S. Archer and Mathew J. Archer and his grandmother, Ursla Archer. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert Coe, Selma Thomsen Parsons and Richard Archer. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saint James Church, Winsted at 2 p.m. Montano-Shea Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montano-Shea Funeral Home
Download Now