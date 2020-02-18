|
|
Rankin II, William S.
William S. Rankin II, 57, of Canton, CT, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Sharon Health Center. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Fougner) Rankin.
Bill was born October 18, 1962, in Hartford, CT, the son of the late Bertrand and Beatrice (Kraus) Rankin. He was a mechanic employed by Eddie's Evergreen Mobil.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by two sons, Matthew Rankin and his wife Heather, Christopher Rankin; one daughter, Emily Carrin and her husband Michael, all of New Hartford, CT; one sister Beatrice Arzt of Hebron, CT; one grandson Jack Carrin and another grandchild expected very soon, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, CT. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday evening, February 20, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Rankin family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020