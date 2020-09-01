William Sesko

Sesko, WilliamWilliam John Sesko, of Winsted, CT, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home.He was born December 29, 1953, in Torrington, CT, the son of the late Alexander and Josephine (Sterling) Sesko. He attended local schools, graduating from Gilbert School in 1971. He was employed in retail and manufacturing at J.H. Rosenbeck and Atlantic Manufacturing. He was an antique and classic car enthusiast and historian. He enjoyed attending many of the area car shows and flea markets. He was also interested in genealogy and researching family history.His family would like to especially thank Dr. Ashita Talsania, Dr. Ronald Salem, Dr. John Eder, and all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven and the Smilow Cancer Center in Torrington, as well as Dr. William McGeehin at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington for their care and compassion.He is survived by a twin brother, George A. Sesko of Winsted, a sister Carolee (Sesko) Lombard and husband Charles, along with his many cousins, friends, and neighbors.Graveside services have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home and will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Goshen Center Cemetery, Goshen, CT.