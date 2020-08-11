1/
Winfred Stearns
1942 - 2020
Stearns, Winfred
WINSTED – Winfred H. Stearns, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Joyce M. (Kleinschmidt) Stearns for 49 years. Born October 6, 1942 in Burlington, VT; the son of the late Harold and Edna (Stokes) Stearns. Win was an avid Red Sox and UCONN Basketball fan. He loved spending time with his family altogether playing cards, attending his kids and grandkids sporting events and other activities and traveling to Vermont. In addition to his wife, he leaves a son, Matthew Stearns and wife Denise of SC; three daughters, Rebekah Wexler and husband Henry, Sarah Guenther and husband Joseph and Jessica Arthur and husband David, all of Winsted; 8 grandchildren, Zachary Stearns and fiancé Elyza Nadeau, Elizabeth and Jillian Wexler, Hannah and Olivia Guenther and Riley, Madison and Logan Arthur; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Evelyn Letarte, Clarence Stearns, Kathie Mills and Theresa Stearns. Friends may call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 4 – 7 p.m. following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required, only allowing small amount of people in to see the family at a time and if you are not feeling well please stay home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church, Winsted at 11 a.m.; the church is allowing 108 people only in attendance. The burial will follow at Forest View Cemetery, Winsted. In lieu of flowers, his family suggested that expressions of sympathy may be in the form of memorial donations to St. James Episcopal Church, 160 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
AUG
15
Burial
Forest View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
