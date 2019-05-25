Whitlock, Winifred

Winifred "Wini" Louise Whitlock, age 92, of Winsted, formerly of Avon, passed away on May 19, 2019. Born on May 12, 1927 in Winchester, Virginia, she was the only child of the late Cecil Lloyd Whitlock and Ada Francis Sirbaugh Whitlock. She was educated in Winchester's public schools, business college and the American Institute of Banking. During those years, Wini, a true "people person," was active in her church youth groups, Girl Scouts of America, and volunteer work. She was a woman of great warmth, high energy and intellect, all of which were reflected in her many abilities, talents and interests. She enjoyed two careers: first in banking in Winchester, Virginia; and, after moving to Connecticut, a second, as Director of Administrative Services at the McLean Home in Simsbury where she worked until her retirement in May 1992.

She was a longtime active and dedicated member of Avon Congregational Church where she served in a variety of roles. She often spoke of having been blessed by the many lasting and meaningful relationships that she shared with the people in her church through the years. Wini made her home at 'The Glen" in Winsted and was one of its early residents. She will be missed by her many dear friends and caregivers who live and work there. While most of her loving family have predeceased her, she leaves a legacy of love to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her extended family: Kenneth and Effie Beres of Holland, MA, Charles and Virginia Condon of West Hartford, Joe and Lorraine Tatar of Winsted, and David Will of Manchester. Also left to mourn are many cherished cousins and friends.

Wini was most grateful to Drs. Grafals, Gerardi and Kosack for their dedicated professional efforts to afford her the best of medical care. Wini died as she lived - strong in her faith, and with courage and dignity. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the ACC Music Ministry at Avon Congregational Church, 6 West Avon Road, Avon, CT 06001, or to Helping Hands, P.O. Box 888, Winsted, CT 06098. Friends, neighbors, and loved ones are invited to a memorial service and celebration of her life to be held at Avon Congregational Church on a date to be announced. At Wini's request, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private.

The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Wini's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in Register Citizen on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary