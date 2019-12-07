|
BEAUDOIN, YVONNE
WINSTED – Yvonne Beaudoin, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born May 8, 1935 in Winsted; the daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Lemelin) Beaudoin. Yvonne was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and worked for Allstate and most recently, Scasco in Winsted. She loved living by the lake, dinners at the Tributary, spending Christmases on Allen Street and spending time with her family. She was very close to all especially her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister and neighbor, Lorraine Useforge of Winsted, sister, Geraldine Turner and husband Charles of FL, brother, Thomas Beaudoin and wife Carol of Barkhamsted and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her lifelong friend, Antoinette "Toni" DiCara; a sister, Bernadette Gandy and a brother, Normand Beaudoin. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 4 – 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Winsted at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 8, 2019