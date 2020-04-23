|
WABREK, YVONNE
NEW HARTFORD – Yvonne Holt Wabrek, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Carl Wabrek for 43 years who passed away in 1994. Born May 14, 1927 in Winsted; the daughter of the late Paul and Mabel (Joyce) Holt. Yvonne was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in New Hartford where she was very active in the nursery school, Alter Guild and the Ladies Aide. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her son, Matthew Wabrek and wife MaryBeth of Canaan; granddaughters, Carra Knox of Torrington and Sarra Wabrek of Winsted; 4 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Talbot of SC, Lorraine Cuatt of Winsted and Frances Millahn and husband Ted of Winsted; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Paul Holt, Jr. Private graveside services will be held at Village Cemetery in New Hartford. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Altar Guild C/O St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 39 Prospect Street, New Hartford, CT 06057. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 24, 2020