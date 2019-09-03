|
|
Aaron Gardiner
03/16/1975 - 08/31/2019
Aaron Gardiner passed away on August 31, 2019 at the age of 44. He had fought a courageous battle with synovial sarcoma cancer for over 3 years. Aaron was born in Eugene on March 16, 1975 to Dennis and Sue Gardiner. He is survived by his parents, sister Kimberly Mims (Steve), brother Justin Gardiner (Rose McLarney), niece Taylor, nephew Caden, extended family, and favorite dog Lucy Buttercup.
Aaron was raised in Eugene and attended Willagillespie Elementary School, Cal Young Middle School, Sheldon High School, and Lane Community College where he majored in music. Aaron had worked for many years for Papa's Pizza while in school, Valley River Center, and for the last 10 years for Pearl Buck Center.
Aaron had to deal with many hardships during his life, but with the help of family and the medical community he was able to control the illness that plagued him and establish his place as a valuable member of society.
Aaron was an avid sports fan, especially for the Oregon Ducks. He was able to attend many games and tournaments that Oregon played in and was always ready to root for his team. Another passion of Aaron's was music. He enjoyed a wide range of music from classical symphonies to rock and country and loved to attend live concerts. He played the piano and often volunteered to play for charitable events.
Most of all Aaron enjoyed interacting with people. He had a sweet and gentle soul and enjoyed being with his co-workers and exchanging funny stories or good natured ribbing with the people he knew from morning coffee at Barnes and Noble or those he interacted with in the community. Aaron always judged people based on their kindness towards others. When he got the cancer diagnosis he said he did not know how much time he had left but he was not going to spend it feeling down and sorry for himself. He maintained a positive attitude and looked for ways to brighten the day for friends and fellow workers.
Aaron was proud to work for Pearl Buck, a company that does so much for people that have special needs in our community and who need a little extra help to reach their potential. We were honored to be the parents of such a great guy.
A Celebration of Life for family, friends, and co-workers will be held Saturday September 7th at RiverRidge Event Center at 3800 N. Delta Hwy from 10:30 to 12:30. Feel free to wear your Duck colors as Aaron would if he were here. In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made in Aaron's honor to Pearl Buck Center at 3690 West 1st Ave Eugene, OR 97402.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019