Ada Helene Larsen
01/25/1926 - 01/31/2020
Ada Larsen, a lifelong resident of Eugene, died on January 31 at the age of 94. A celebration of Ada's life will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Musgrove Family Mortuary.
She was preceded in death by her husband James in 1996; and her parents: Fred and Agnes Ohlsen; and two sisters; Grace Hansen and Lois Aagaard. She is survived by children; Ed (Kathy), Dan (Bobbie), Rick (Sue), and Gloria (Dennis) Maloney; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons. She is also survived by her brother Duane Ohlsen (Lillian) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A lifetime member of Bethesda Lutheran Church, Ada enjoyed her service to God through numerous activities. She worked in the Eugene school district in food service for 25 years.
Ada loved the beauty of God's earth. Going on Sunday drives, picnics, hikes, and camping with family and friends gave her much joy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020