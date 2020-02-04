Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Larsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Helene Larsen


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Helene Larsen Obituary
Ada Helene Larsen
01/25/1926 - 01/31/2020
Ada Larsen, a lifelong resident of Eugene, died on January 31 at the age of 94. A celebration of Ada's life will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Musgrove Family Mortuary.
She was preceded in death by her husband James in 1996; and her parents: Fred and Agnes Ohlsen; and two sisters; Grace Hansen and Lois Aagaard. She is survived by children; Ed (Kathy), Dan (Bobbie), Rick (Sue), and Gloria (Dennis) Maloney; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons. She is also survived by her brother Duane Ohlsen (Lillian) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A lifetime member of Bethesda Lutheran Church, Ada enjoyed her service to God through numerous activities. She worked in the Eugene school district in food service for 25 years.
Ada loved the beauty of God's earth. Going on Sunday drives, picnics, hikes, and camping with family and friends gave her much joy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -