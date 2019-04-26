|
Adeline Thressa Byrne Maloney Hampton was born September 17, 1922 in Blue Hill, Nebraska to Hugh and Millie née Marsh Byrne. She was the seventh of nine children and is survived by her youngest brother, John. Adeline died April 4, 2019 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 96 and ½.
Adeline graduated from Red Cloud High School and received her teaching certificate. After the attack on Pear Harbor, she moved to Los Angeles where she was employed by MacDonald Douglas building aircraft.
She met her future husband, James Maloney, dancing to one of the big bands in Santa Monica. They corresponded through the war and married on January 17, 1946. They raised a family of six girls and three boys. James died on April 14, 1988.
She married William Hampton on September 4, 1997. William died on May 5, 2012.
She is survived by five daughters and two sons, thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Adeline loved Sunday drives, long road trips, dancing and laughing with family and friends. "I made great cookies and great kids!"
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held May 8 at 1:00pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mount Angel, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local Hospice or Meals on Wheels.
