Agnes Christine Enzminger
2/14/1927 - 10/26/2019
Agnes Christine Enzminger, age 92, of Eugene, passed away on October 26, 2019. Agnes was born in Mason County, KY in February 1927 to the late Bennie Frank Myers and Jesse Lemuel Hitt. Agnes moved with her parents and two siblings to Dayton, OH in 1942 and attended the Open Bible Church. In 1946, she left her family in Dayton, OH to travel to Eugene, OR with her pastors, Rev. Williams Crawford Jones and Mrs Florence Helen Jones and their two children, David and Helen Anne, and became part of their family and attended Bible Standard Institute. In Eugene, she met her future husband Elmer Enzminger. Agnes and Elmer married on June 1, 1951 in Spokane, WA and had two children, Helen Gene and Stephen Scott. She attended 1st Church of the Open Bible, in Spokane, WA, then when she moved to Spokane Valley, WA attended Valley Assembly of God. She went to school in Spokane and worked as a key punch operator for URM Stores, then later for Round Up Grocery Co and Fred Meyer Grocers as a Mail and Micro Fiche Clerk before retiring around 1994.
She loved her children and would do anything for them. She enjoyed family, friends, movies, playing cards, fishing, snowmobiling, swimming, laying out in the sun, traveling, decorating for Christmas and especially playing the guitar and singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all her siblings. Agnes leaves behind her daughter Helen, son-in-law John Torres and son Stephen Enzminger; grandson John Mark Torres and his wife Holly and three great grandchildren Natalie, Caleb and Mindi and grandson Matthew Ryan and his wife Sabrina.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Word & Spirit International Church, 2699 Roosevelt Blvd, Ste G, Eugene, OR. Flowers or cards can be sent to Word & Spirit International Church's mailing address, 1540 Eyrie Ln, Eugene, OR 97404. She was laid to rest in West Lawn Memorial Park, 225 South Danebo Avenue on October 31, 2019.
