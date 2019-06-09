|
Agnes (Schaaf) Dworshak was born at home, south of Glen Ullin, in Morton County, North Dakota, on April 1, 1928, to Jack J. Schaaf and Monica (Hertz) Schaaf. She was the 4th oldest and had five sisters and five brothers. She passed away in the comfort of her home on June 3, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 91. She grew up on the family farm and was married on November 4, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, to Mike Dworshak, her loving husband of 71 years.
Agnes completed schooling through the 8th grade in North Dakota, and eventually completed her high school competency test as an adult at Lane Community College in 1967. She worked on the family farms in the fields with her father and preferred being outside. She was also hired by relatives when help was needed. When she left the farm, she moved to Bismarck where she worked at St. Alexis Hospital, and later at Lucas Lunch Room, where she made many good friends.
After getting married, Agnes and Mike moved to Oregon where they lived in Salem, Lebanon, and Eugene before settling in Pleasant Hill, on a small hobby farm. She enjoyed doing yard work, cooking, canning, and sewing. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, and was involved in their church. Agnes was a devoted Catholic spending countless hours volunteering by her husband's side at St. Alice Catholic Church.
In 1977, they moved to Springfield. After Mike's retirement in 1990, they took many trips including the East Coast, National Parks, North Dakota, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and Japan. Agnes collected more than 100 souvenir spoons from their travels. She and her husband also spent time bowling, playing cards, visiting friends, and spending time with family.
Agnes was a caring and wonderful wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son, Leland (Sue) Dworshak, of Albany, OR, her two daughters, Linda (Randy) Parr, of Pleasant Hill, OR, and Bonnie (Bruce) Wiegman, of Paisley, OR, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Dworshak, and son, Bruce Robert Dworshak.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield, Oregon, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019 at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home, 7305 Main Street in Springfield, between the hours of 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
