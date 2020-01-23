|
|
Agnes Yoder
9/17/1923 - 1/11/2020
Agnes "Aggie" Yoder was born September 17, 1923, on the family farm outside Wing, North Dakota, to Edward and Johanna (Schuh) Nolan. She passed away peacefully with family holding her hand on January 11, 2020, at age 96. She was the fifth of eight children, having six brothers and one sister. She was the last survivor of the "Nolan kids." She moved with her family in 1937 to Brooks, Oregon, and graduated from the Salem Beauty School in 1941. In 1942 she married William "Bill" Yoder; their two daughters were born in Salem. In 1948 the family moved to Springfield, where Aggie lived for the next 65 years.
Aggie was an excellent cook and baker, best known for her apple pie, the dozens of cookies she gave family and friends at Christmas, and her special Rice Krispie Treats. She could not show up at a family gathering without them. She won $50 and first prize at a cake baking contest in 1956, a huge amount of money at that time. After her children were grown, she worked a number of jobs but was most proud of being a volunteer bartender at the Springfield Moose until she was 88 years old. She and Bill had been very active in the Moose and she was a lifetime member. Aggie enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader, switching to large print books the past few years. Her mind was sharp until the day she passed away.
She is survived by her daughters Joanne Vogt of Spokane, Washington, and Judy (Earl) Campbell of Eugene; her four grandchildren Tori Vogt, Amy (Colin) Hanson, both of Spokane; Brad Hill of Jacksonville, Florida, and Nate (Jamie) Hill of Portland. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill (1977) and son-in-law Norm Vogt (2012).
Aggie spent the last five years of her life at Riley House in Junction City. Her daughters are forever grateful for the outstanding care she received from Kim and the other caregivers. No service is planned. Aggie has been buried next to Bill at Lane Memorial Gardens. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020