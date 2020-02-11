|
|
Agustina "Tina" Sweeten
August 28th, 1944 - February 3, 2020
Tina Sweeten, 75, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away, February 3, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a graduate of Oakridge High School. She loved children, especially babies, so she chose to be an instructional assistant at Guy Lee Elementary for many years. A loving mother and homemaker, Tina will always be remembered for her savory crepes and her hand crocheted baby blankets.
Tina is survived by her husband David, her son Michael, of Portland, his husband and one grandson. A private graveside ceremony was held at Springfield Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SMART Reading.org.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020