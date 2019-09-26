|
Aidan O'Grady
July 6, 2001 - September 24, 2019
Born July 6, 2001 in Novosibirsk, Russia and brought home to Wisconsin in March 2003. He soon relocated with family to Eugene, Oregon. He loved his time playing soccer and basketball in Eugene Kidsports where he was known for his toughness and determination. He also loved BMX biking and spent many hours at local skate parks with friends. He was a senior at Willamette Leadership Academy and a member of the North Eugene High School football team as a running back and outstanding kicker. Known for his infectious energy and ability to make friends wherever he went, he will be missed by all who he touched. He is survived by his older brother Cullen O'Grady and parents Mike and Kim O'Grady. His extended family included Grandparents Patrick and Sara O'Grady and Cassandra Jones and Robert Rainwater. There will be a moment of recognition at the beginning of the football game, Friday, September 27th, at North Eugene High School at approximately 6:50pm that those interested in honoring Aidan are encouraged to attend. In lieu of any other service, the family encourages all interested to donate to Eugene Kidsports or Willamette Leadership Academy in Aidan's name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019