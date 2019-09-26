Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:45 PM
moment of recognition, 6:50 p.m., football game at North Eugene High School
Resources
More Obituaries for Aidan O'Grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aidan O'Grady


2001 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aidan O'Grady
July 6, 2001 - September 24, 2019
Born July 6, 2001 in Novosibirsk, Russia and brought home to Wisconsin in March 2003. He soon relocated with family to Eugene, Oregon. He loved his time playing soccer and basketball in Eugene Kidsports where he was known for his toughness and determination. He also loved BMX biking and spent many hours at local skate parks with friends. He was a senior at Willamette Leadership Academy and a member of the North Eugene High School football team as a running back and outstanding kicker. Known for his infectious energy and ability to make friends wherever he went, he will be missed by all who he touched. He is survived by his older brother Cullen O'Grady and parents Mike and Kim O'Grady. His extended family included Grandparents Patrick and Sara O'Grady and Cassandra Jones and Robert Rainwater. There will be a moment of recognition at the beginning of the football game, Friday, September 27th, at North Eugene High School at approximately 6:50pm that those interested in honoring Aidan are encouraged to attend. In lieu of any other service, the family encourages all interested to donate to Eugene Kidsports or Willamette Leadership Academy in Aidan's name.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aidan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now