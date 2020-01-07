|
Aiko Stewart
Aiko Stewart (92) made her transition on 12/31/19. Due to post surgical complications. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Garvin "Ray" Stewart, a daughter Linda Flock, her son Jimmy Stewart and their spouses David Flock, and Valerie Stewart. She has 4 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren. Aiko was the 4th pregnancy and wasn't expected to live beyond her birth because she had the cord wrapped around her neck. She out lived her 6 brothers and 1 sister. She had a good life filled with family and friends. While in Japan Aiko worked as a nurse. Later in life, after the children left home she worked at Chef Fransisco She was a beloved co-worker. Aiko was a sweet gentle person who shared comfort wherever she went. Her samurai heritage gave her strength and courage during hard times and grace and poise in the good times. The world lost an angel, but Heaven gained a new Angel.
Memorial service is on Jan. 16th, at 1PM in the Rest Haven Chapel. 3900 Willamette Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020