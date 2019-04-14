|
Alfred Larion, Jr. Al Larion passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 9, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Alfred and Ila Mary Larion.
1926 - 2019
Al grew up in Upper Peninsula Michigan and moved west, first to Bellingham, Washington, then down to Eugene in 1940. Al married Willagene Wilks in 1946 when they met at the McDonald Theater where she worked. They soon had three children, Mike, Sally and Gretchen.
He had several odd jobs until he bought his first truck in 1949. It was then that he realized his passion. He hauled logs for several years as an independent trucker. He then realized he needed to branch out and started buying more trucks, and more trucks. After a few years he had his dream, 39 trucks and Al Larion Trucking. He had a great reputation and got along well with everyone he hauled for.
He was very talented at building things. He built a go-cart for his kids which was the "star" of the neighborhood. He did woodworking and could build just about anything from cabinets to airplanes. His main hobby was restoring old cars (mostly Fords.) He had a collection of 13 cars which he drove to meetings, car shows, and just for fun. He belonged to several car clubs in Eugene and enjoyed showing at Valley River Center each year. He eventually sold his entire collection except a 1928 Model A which he donated to the Eagles on the Green. They sold tickets and raffled the car to a lucky winner. The car is still in the Eugene-Springfield area.
Al was his own man and did things his way. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Pat, Gerald "Babe", Melvin, Dale, and Doug, and sister Dollie. He is survived by one brother, Kenny Larion (Lori), son Michael Larion (Linda), daughters Sally Wrightman (Rob), and Gretchen Woodward (Brent); grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Friday, April 12th at Lane Memorial Funeral Home, 5300 W 11th Ave, Eugene. A private graveside service will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please join us with your memories at a Remembrance of Al's Life on Monday, April 15th at noon at Eugene Elks, 2470 W 11th Ave, Eugene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Hospice or Pete Moore Hospice House.
